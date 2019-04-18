Uber Rolls Out "Check Your Ride" Feature

(99.5 WYCD) -- Uber wants to make sure that you are getting into the right car.

A new "check your ride" feature will send a push notification to your phone, according to Elite Daily. It will include the driver's name and photo, car license plate, make and model.

The feature will debut in Columbia, South Carolina. A University of South Carolina student was killed after she mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber ride.

"Check Your Ride" will be available nationwide soon.