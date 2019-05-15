Uber Introduces New Feature For Riders Who Don't Want To Talk To Their Drivers

(99.5 WYCD) -- Do you hate talking to your Uber driver?

Uber has answered your prayers!

The ride-sharing service is introducing a "Quiet Mode" feature that can be used by riders who don't want to make small talk with their driver.

On the other hand, if you love getting to know your driver, you can select the "Happy to chat" option when requesting your car.

“If you need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap, make your trip a quieter one with just one tap. If you’re in the mood to chat, that’s an option too,” the company revealed in a post on their site.

Sadly, the feature is currently ONLY available for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV rides.

Hopefully, the success will prove that even Uber X and pool riders would like the option to customize their rides.

Other premium features include “temperature control” and “help with luggage” options.