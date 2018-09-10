Uncle Kracker announces 8th annual Thanksgiving Hangover Bash at Royal Oak Music Theatre

(99.5 WYCD) - Uncle Kracker will return to his old stomping grounds for his annual post-Thanksgiving concert this year.

The Michigan native has revealed plans for his 8th annual Thanksgiving Hangover Bash at Royal Oak Music Theatre, set to be held on Friday, Nov. 23 (Black Friday).

The "Smile" singer has been throwing one of Michigan's biggest parties of the year with his Thanksgiving show, and he's brought some friends along for the ride the past seven years.

Tickets for this year's show go on sale this Friday, Sept. 14 at noon via royaloakmusictheatre.com.

A special pre-sale will be held beginning at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. The password is ROMTLIVE