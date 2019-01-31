This Valentine's Day, Some Zoos Are Letting You Name A Cockroach After Your Ex

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you're going to be single this Valentine's Day, instead of going out and trying to find someone new to date why not sit at home getting some passive-aggressive, cathartic revenge against your ex?

The Bronx Zoo in New York and a zoo in London called the Hemsley Conservation Center are both offering a Valentine's Day special: For a few bucks, you can name one of their cockroaches after your ex. And you can print out a certificate to make it official. (It'll run you $15 in New York, or about $2 in London.)

If you want, you can also name a cockroach after a friend or your current significant other, but that's less entertaining. You can name one HERE!