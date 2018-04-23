Verne Troyer, Known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' Has Died at the Age of 49

Verne Troyer, the actor who was best known as Mini-Me in two of the Austin Powers films, died on Saturday. He was 49 years old.

No cause of death was immediately released.

Troyer had battled alcoholism for several years.

He was taken to the hospital earlier this month, according to a report from TMZ. They say that the 49-year-old actor was drunk and suicidal at the time. He was also being treated for possible alcohol poisoning.

The actor, who was reportedly 2 feet, 8 inches tall, played the role of Mini-Me in both Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

Verne's family announced his passing on social media.

In the statement, his family addressed Verne's battle with depression.



"Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help," the wrote.



If you want to talk to someone or are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. We have additional resources available on ImListening.org.