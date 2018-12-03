VIDEO: FedEx Driver Stops To Fold Fallen American Flag

(99.5 WYCD) -- A FedEx driver in Maryland took time out in his busy day of delivering packages to show respect for an American flag.



A home security camera captured the driver, Mike King, stopping when he saw a flagpole had fallen to the ground in front of a house.



When King could not get the flagpole to stand, he took the American flag, folded it properly and placed it in a safe place on the porch.



He then went back to work.

When Gail Cook saw what he did, she shared the footage on Facebook and thanked King for his kindness during the busiest time of the year for deliveries.

"It's the Marine way," King, a former Marine, commented on her post. "Would have done better justice for Lady glory if the wind wasn't gusting at 50. I couldn't just drive by and do nothing."