Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To The Queen Of Soul [VIDEO]

(WYCD) - Miranda Lambert took a detour from her usual set Friday night by subbing one song out of her usual Bandwagon Tour setlist.

Where she usually does “Pink Sunglasses,” she addressed her fans, saying, “We lost one of the greatest singers in the world yesterday,” and adding that “there’s not going to be another woman who sings like Aretha in our lifetime.

“I’m going to try my best little country version of one her songs.”

With that, she put her Miranda stamp on “Do Right Woman,” honoring Aretha Franklin in her own Southern, soulful way.