Video Shows Man's Trip Across Mackinac Bridge In Blizzard-Like Conditions

(99.5 The Breeze) -- With falling snow and icy road conditions all across Michigan Tuesday, one man was brave enough to document something that most of us would never want to go through.

A man named Rick Weiss shared a video of himself crossing the Mackinac Bridge in blizzard-like conditions and avoided being part of a multi-car crash on the bridge.

"I have to tell you, these guys on the Mackinac Bridge, the workers, they are awesome, they are out here in all kinds of weather making sure things go good," said Weiss told NBC 25.

According to NBC 25, the bridge closed just after 1 p.m. because of a crash.

The station reported the crash was cleared around 4 p.m., but remained closed until about 8 p.m. because of severe weather.