Video Shows Motorist Clearing Windshield Of Snow While Driving On Highway

(99.5 WYCD) -- If there's one thing drives should never forget to do, it's clearing off the snow off their windshield or roof of their car before starting their drive.

Unfortunately, it seems that one driver didn't get that memo.

A video shared on social media shows a driver trying to clear their coated windshield of snow while driving on Highway 401 in Toronto, Canada.

The clip begins with a close-up view of the driver holding an extended brush out of the driver’s side window as the SUV travels down the highway.

Only the top left corner of the windshield is clear, as a large amount of snow can be seen on the rest of the glass and the top part of the hood.

The driver can be seen sweeping the top left corner of the windshield as small pieces of snow fall down. The SUV can be seen slowing down in front of a box truck. The vehicle then picks up speed as the sheet of snow moves down slightly.

Video of BIRD BOX CHALLENGE - 401 HIGHWAY TORONTO

The woman has yet to be identified.