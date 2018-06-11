Vince Vaughn Arrested For DUI

Vince Vaughn spent part of his weekend in jail – due to a DUI arrest. He and his passenger were stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California – 30 minutes south of Los Angeles.

The cops asked Vince and his unidentified friend to step out of the vehicle, but they were uncooperative and refused. When the men finally did step out of the car, they were arrested. Vince was booked and cited for misdemeanor DUI and his passenger was charged with public intoxication. Both men were booked for obstructing an officer because they delayed the investigation.

Police have released the mugshot of actor Vince Vaughn after he was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Manhattan Beach. https://t.co/Ei7j1wyc4y pic.twitter.com/yvenpCkPji — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 10, 2018

Vince and his homie posted bail and were released. Naturally, his reps haven’t commented on the situation.