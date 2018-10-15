Dreamstime

Burger King's Scary Black Slushie Is Going Viral for a Hilarious Reason

There are some SPOOKY side-effects!

October 15, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) - Everyone loves to change their appearance for Halloween even fast food restaurants! 

Burger King, who is no stranger to serving unusually colored food (remember the black Halloween Whopper?), is back at it again, only this time, they have debuted a pitch black slushie. 

The spooky drink is a Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slushie, and it's as dark as your soul! 

give in to your dark side... scary black cherry now at BK for a limited time.

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on

It was added to the menu just last week for a limited time, however, it's already gaining steam online because of its questionable and spooky side-effects.

Much like with the aforementioned Halloween Whopper, the drink wreaks havoc on your bowels and turns your poop into a green color. 

Some folks said their poop turned neon blue instead which personally seems a lot cooler. 

Others said their mouth turned black after they sipped on the slushie. 

The fast food joint hasn't disclosed what ingredients make the drink black.

Tags: 
Burger King
Burger King Halloween Slushie
Halloween Slushie
Black Slushie