Burger King's Scary Black Slushie Is Going Viral for a Hilarious Reason

Everyone loves to change their appearance for Halloween even fast food restaurants!

Burger King, who is no stranger to serving unusually colored food (remember the black Halloween Whopper?), is back at it again, only this time, they have debuted a pitch black slushie.

The spooky drink is a Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slushie, and it's as dark as your soul!

It was added to the menu just last week for a limited time, however, it's already gaining steam online because of its questionable and spooky side-effects.

Much like with the aforementioned Halloween Whopper, the drink wreaks havoc on your bowels and turns your poop into a green color.

Burger King just started selling a "Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry" slushee for Halloween. And just like their burger with a black bun they sold a few years ago . . . yup, this thing is turning people's poop green. Well thank you. — bubba culpepper (@culpepper_bubba) October 11, 2018

Ummmm stay away from @BurgerKing #ScaryBlackCherry frozen Fanta Icee.... My -- is black/green it took a minute to figure out why then I thought about it — #VoteForBeto (@datboi_gmoney) October 14, 2018

Some folks said their poop turned neon blue instead which personally seems a lot cooler.

Others said their mouth turned black after they sipped on the slushie.

Warning: Burger King’s Black Cherry Slushies DO stain your mouth black. — Ashley Cefali (@BigCef1) October 9, 2018

The fast food joint hasn't disclosed what ingredients make the drink black.