“The Voice” – Recap - And The Winner Is…

Another season of “The Voice” is in the books and the winner is Brynn Cartelli, who was the youngest finalist in the show’s history. Not only that, Kelly Clarkson, in her first season as mentor, came away with the winning performer, and some definate bragging rights.

Alicia Keys' team member Britton Buchanan was the runner up, and while Blake Shelton had the best odds of winning with two members of his team in the final four, he was quickly eliminated with Kyla Jadecoming in third overall, and Spensha Baker landing in fourth.

While announcing the winner took all of 10 minutes, the season finale lasted a whopping two hours, and was filled with lots of guest stars and special performances.

The night’s performances included:

The show opened with a group performance of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight."

Video of The Voice 2018 Britton Buchanan, Christiana Danielle &amp; More - Finale: &quot;In the Air Tonight&quot;

Spensha Baker performed “What Ifs,” with Kane Brown.

Video of The Voice 2018 Spensha Baker and Kane Brown - Finale: &quot;What Ifs&quot;

Jason Bay was joined by Alicia Keys for his latest single “Us.”

Video of James Bay and Alicia Keys: &quot;Us&quot; - The Voice 2018

Last season’s winner Khloe Kohanski returned to perform her new single “Come This Far.”

Video of Chloe Kohanski: &quot;Come This Far&quot; - The Voice 2018

Brynn Cartelli was joined by Julia Michaels for Michaels’ songs “Issues” and “Jump.”

Video of The Voice 2018 Brynn Cartelli and Julia Michaels - Finale: &quot;Issues&quot; and &quot;Jump&quot;

Another group performance featured some of the more soulful contestants, including Kyla Jade, performing The Temptations’ “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”

Video of The Voice 2018 Kyla Jade, Johnny Bliss &amp; More - Finale: &quot;Killer/Papa was a Rolling Stone&quot;

Florence and the Machine performed their latest single “Hunger.”

Video of Florence + the Machine: &quot;Hunger&quot; - The Voice 2018

Britton Buchanan teamed with Ryan Adams for “To Be Without You.”

Video of The Voice 2018 Britton Buchanan and Ryan Adams - Finale: &quot;To Be Without You&quot;

Halsey and Big Sean were joined by a slew of dancers for their new collaboration “Alone.”

Video of Halsey and Big Sean: &quot;Alone&quot; - The Voice 2018

Jason Aldean performed his latest single “Drown’s The Whiskey”

Video of Jason Aldean: &quot;Drowns the Whiskey&quot; - The Voice 2018

Kyla James and “Voice” coach Jennifer Hudson teamed up for “I Know Where I’ve Been”