Wahlburgers' New Location In Royal Oak Opens On Thursday

The newest Wahlburgers restaurant in Michigan is set to open Thursday.

The restaurant is located at the corner of Woodward and 13 Mile in Royal Oak.

Actor and one of the owners, Mark Wahlberg says the family has fallen in love with Michigan and its people.

This is the fourth Wahlburgers in Michigan and the first business to open at the new Woodward Corners development in Royal Oak. Other locations in the state include Detroit, Flint and Taylor.

Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie and other investors, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.