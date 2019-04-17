Walmart.com Just Dropped A $48 Kids' Clothing Subscription Box

(99.5 WYCD) -- Walmart is finally getting into the subscription business for apparel.

The retailer on Tuesday announced it’s partnering with Kidbox, a subscription-box company akin to Stitch Fix but focused solely on selling clothes for babies, girls and boys.

Walmart customers will get access to more than 120 children's brands. A style box put together by KidBox will include about five fashion items for $48.

KidBox curates each box based on a quiz completed before an order is placed.

The partnership is the latest by Walmart to establish itself as a fashion destination.

