Holy Fall: Walmart Is Selling 40-Ounce Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Love it or hate it, Pumpkin Spice Season is upon us.

If you love it, Walmart is making it easier for you to drink fall's favorite basic bev without heading into a Starbucks.

For a limited time, the super center is selling enormous 40-ounce bottled of PSL. Not only are these high-volume containers indulgent, they’re also financially practical.

Spotted at a Washington state Walmart for just $4.53 (prices may vary), the chilled espresso bottles contain around five servings of coffee, so they're definitely a bang for your buck.

According to a Walmart representative, the bottles are currently available in most Walmart stores and will remain in stock through Thanksgiving.

Walmart (and other major grocery stores) are also selling Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice K-Cup Pods, VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte packs, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee, and Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws this fall.