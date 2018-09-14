© Nesterov91 | Dreamstime.com

Want to Drink Wine in the Shower? A New Product Makes That Easy

September 14, 2018

(99.5 WYCD) - It's about time manufacturers started catering to those of us who don't want to STOP DRINKIN' just to get ready to go out.

Urban Outfitters just started selling a new product called the Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder. It's a waterproof device that holds a wine glass, and it suctions on the wall of your shower.

So now you can take your glass of wine into the shower and have a safe, secure place to put it while you use shampoo. 

If you want one, you can pre-order it for $15, and they're set to ship in November. 

Tags: 
wine
shower
shower wine