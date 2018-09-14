Want to Drink Wine in the Shower? A New Product Makes That Easy

(99.5 WYCD) - It's about time manufacturers started catering to those of us who don't want to STOP DRINKIN' just to get ready to go out.

Urban Outfitters just started selling a new product called the Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder. It's a waterproof device that holds a wine glass, and it suctions on the wall of your shower.

So now you can take your glass of wine into the shower and have a safe, secure place to put it while you use shampoo.

EM-A luxurious shower is one of life’s great joys, but you've been unable to enjoy it to its fullest till now. Introducing the Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder from Urban Outfitters, it has eliminated the need to even pause your wine consumption while you shampoo just $15 pic.twitter.com/9nkqlp5yHE — Jewel 92 (@Jewel_92) September 13, 2018

If you want one, you can pre-order it for $15, and they're set to ship in November.