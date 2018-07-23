Want To Eat Healthier? Try This Mental Trick

Eating better is apparently pretty simple according to a new study from Germany’s University of Tübingen. Just thinking about eating healthier makes people do so.

Researchers found that those who thought about eating healthy while preparing meals ended up serving themselves smaller portions.

Test subjects were sorted into three groups and told to focus on certain aspects of eating. Those who focused on the health benefits chose smaller portions.

Stephanie Kullmann, the lead researcher on the study, in a statement says, "We are finding that switching an individual's mindset during pre-meal planning has the potential to improve portion control."