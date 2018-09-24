Watch Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Take Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Challenge

(99.5 WYCD) - Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is joining Brad Paisley in demonstrating that — contrary to Carrie Underwood's hit single, "Cry Pretty" — he actually can cry pretty.

Underwood recently debuted a new Snapchat filter that lets fans emulate the glittery tears featured on the cover of her hit single, and she challenged fans to post the results online using the hashtag #CryPrettyChallenge.

McLean could not resist having a little fun with the unique new feature.

In the video below, McLean applies the filter and comically mouths along as Underwood's recent Top 10 hit plays in the background, making exaggerated faces of deep sorrow as Underwood emotes.