Watch ‘Brady Bunch’ Siblings Reunite To Renovate The ‘Brady Bunch’ House

It's been 50 years since the world first heard the story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic family sitcom, The Brady Bunch, the original six actors from the show have reunited to renovate the Los Angeles home which served as the backdrop for the series.

Natalie Morales and Today stopped by the job site to catch up with the Brady kids, who are all now grown adults, to get a look at the project which is being filmed for HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation.

Video of Watch ‘Brady Bunch’ Siblings Reunite To Fix Up Their Beloved Home | TODAY

Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) got together for the first time in over a decade to tackle the project.

According to interviewer Natalie Morales, the hope is to have the renovation done by September, in time for the 50th anniversary of the “Brady Bunch” premiere.