Watch Detroit Zoo Animals Play With Leftover Holiday Trees

January 10, 2019
Features

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- The holidays may be over for humans, but luckily the Detroit Zoo is carrying the holiday spirit through 2019.

Plenty of fun ensued when certain animal habitats decked their halls with discarded Fraser fir trees. The Home Depot's Southfield location donated the pine trees the zoo's Green Day event Wednesday (Jan. 9). 

Like oversized chew toys and scratching posts, the trees provide an interactive element to spruce up the environments of those animals that can safely be exposed to the repurposed trees as part of the zoo's comprehensive animal care program. 

Watch below to see the animals react to the new decorations.

 

 

