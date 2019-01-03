Dreamstime

WATCH: Egg Roll Eating Squirrel Goes Viral In New York

January 3, 2019
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- A New York squirrel is going viral thanks to a witness' video of the rodent sitting in a tree and feasting on a whole egg roll.

The video, originally tweeted by user @WhatIsNY, shows the squirrel munching on the popular Chinese food side-dish while sitting in a New York City tree.



"Doesn't look like this squirrel's first egg roll," the tweet said.

It was not clear where the squirrel managed to obtain the egg roll.

Squirrel
New York
Egg Roll