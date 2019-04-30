'Sonic The Hedgehog' Is Here To Save The Planet In The First Official Trailer

Gotta go fast.

On Tuesday morning, Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for "Sonic The Hedgehog," an animation/live-action hybrid film based on the Sega video game series about the speedy blue fur-ball.

Set to "Gangsta's Paradise," the first look is basically a game of cat and mouse, as Jim Carrey's evil Dr. Robotnik is tasked by the U.S. government of apprehending Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz). But it's up to Sonic and his new friend, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to stop Robotnik from succeeding, and exploiting Sonic's powers to take control of Earth.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Sonic The Hedgehog (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

"Sonic the Hedgehog" is directed by Jeff Fowler, making his feature directorial debut. Previously, Fowler worked in animation and research development on 2009’s "Where the Wild Things Are."