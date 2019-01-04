Watch The 'Four Generations' Meme And Try Not To Smile

(99.5 WYCD) -- The Internet may have been taken over by the "Bird Box" challenge, but there’s another meme that’s catching on — and it just may melt your heart.

Twitter user Kassy Cho has posted videos of what she’s dubbed the “Chinese four generations meme,” which is as cute as can be.

The premise is pretty simple: One person calls out a relative from the previous generation, who then calls out another relative from the previous generation. On it goes until four generations appear.

this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg pic.twitter.com/bozR6rB93w — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

“This Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg,” Cho writes.

Watch more clips here:

Video of Four Generations of moms and dads

It's pretty awesome to watch. There are even a couple of performances at the end of the montage above.

The clips were created on the massively popular Chinese app Douyin, also known as TikTok, which lets users create short clips up to 15 seconds, set to music.