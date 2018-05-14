WATCH: Game Show Host Accidentally Congratulates Contestant for Wrong Answer!

Well, this is… awkward. It’s the game show blunder that EVERYONE is talking about today.



Jeremy Clarkson, the host of the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, was convinced that a contestant had correctly answered a question, but it turned out the answer was wrong.



So here’s how it went down during Friday night's episode (May 11) of the hit TV show:

The question, which was valued at 32,000 pounds (or about $43,350 USD), asked what kind of animal an ibex was. The contestant (Alan) guessed a “deer,” and Clarkson told him that was correct.



“I’m not even going to look at the screen,” Clarkson said. “That’s the correct answer.”



When the visuals showed that “goat” was the correct answer, a look of sheer panic hit Alan’s face. In fact, after a moment of confusion, Clarkson also nervously laughed as well.



“Oh no, you’ve just lost 15,000 pounds,” was about all that the poor host could muster up as an apology.



Alan took home $1,000 pounds in total winnings (or $1,358 USD).



Clarkson (known for his role on the show Top Gear) just started as the host of the program, by the way. Tough break for a new host.