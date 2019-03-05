The First 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Is Officially Here

(99.5 WYCD) -- Winter is, at long last, here.

On Tuesday HBO released a trailer for the final season of "Game of Thrones," and it looks epic, terrifying and beautiful.

We've been told that the final installment in the series will play out like six movies, and feature an action sequence that took 55 nights to film. "Everyone was broken at the end" Kit Harrington has explained of the emotional toll that it all took on the cast.

The six-episode final season will premiere on HBO on April 14.