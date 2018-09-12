Watch Jon Pardi Cover Up A Shirtless Luke Bryan

(99.5 WYCD) - It seems Jon Pardi has been enjoying his time out on the road with the ever-fun-loving Luke Bryan on Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour, but it requires a sense of humor.

Bryan posted a backstage video clip to social media where Pardi, solo cup in hand, shields a shirtless Bryan and asks "Hey. Hey. What — you actually think this is free?"

Pardi says sternly, spreading his arms wide to make sure Bryan is totally shielded from view.

That little bit of nudity is gonna cost you.

"That's actually an extra hundred dollars," Pardi barks.

But the opener didn't stop there. Any girls interested in seeing him sans shirt? "For me? That's a thousand," he cracks. We're sure there are some takers.

Watch the full blooper video below

Video of Luke Bryan - What Makes You Country Tour Bloopers

Catch Bryan and Pardi when they come to Detroit's Ford Field on Friday, Oct. 26.