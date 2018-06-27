WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Hosts Master Class at MusicTown

Grammy-winning country musician, Kacey Musgraves, Manager of Regional Promotion at Columbia Nashville, Samantha Borenstein and Senior Vice President of MCA, Katie Dean, taught a Master Class at the City Theatre at MusicTown on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Hosted by 99.5 WYCD's Rob and Holly, the class focused on what it takes to make it in the music business and was attended by high school and college students from around the metro Detroit area.

Were you there? If not (or if you just want to relive it), watch the entire program below: