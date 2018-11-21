Watch Kelly Clarkson, Team Do a Dolly Parton Classic on 'The Voice'

Things are getting hot on NBC's The Voice, with the Top 13 taking a hit down to 11 contestants overall on Tuesday (Nov. 20).

While the evening hinged on dramatic reveals, coach Kelly Clarkson did her part to bring the tension down a notch and entertain the audience while waiting for the final results — joining her team members Kymberli Joye, Chevel Shepherd, Sarah Grace and Lynnea Moore to perform a Dolly Parton-styled version of the country legend's “I Will Always Love You."