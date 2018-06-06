Watch Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Hit The Stage In First Trailer For 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga's first leading role on the big screen comes courtesy of Bradley Cooper, who is making his directorial debut with A Star Is Born.

Gaga looks unrecognizable in the newly released trailer, which shows Cooper playing a famous country music star who takes an up-and-coming female singer under his wing.

The two have a romance that complicates the highs and lows of their careers. The official trailer presents a grounded take on the beloved story, which has come to the big screen three times in the past: 1937(Janet Gaynor and Frederic March), 1954 (Judy Garland and James Mason), and 1976 (Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson).

Video of A STAR IS BORN - Official Trailer 1

The film also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Elliott, and Dave Chappelle.

Gaga and Bradley even crashed major music festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury to film live on stage in front of thousands of festival-goers.

As previewed in the trailer, the film features original music which Gaga wrote with Cooper and a handful of other musicians, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell, and Mark Ronson.

All of the music is original and was recorded live.