Stranger Things Trailer: Season 3 Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'

(99.5 WYCD) -- It's summer in Hawkins, and all is well. Right? Wrong.

The "Stranger Things" season three trailer is here and while it looks like everything is all fun in the sun, a new danger lurks—and even comes above the surface.

The mullets. The fashion. The teen angst. The Eggos. The aerobics classes. The monsters. It's all in the trailer below.

Video of Stranger Things 3 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The tagline for the season -- "one summer can change everything" -- suggests that the teens of Hawkins, Indiana have yet more ordeals ahead of them as they negotiate the challenges of becoming teens.

The episode titles for the third season were revealed at the same time as the teaser trailer in Dec., 2018. They are as follows: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.” Its logline reads “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”

The supernatural Duffer Brothers drama returns with eight episodes on July 4.