(99.5 WYCD) -- We all have that one song that the minute you hear the intro come on, it makes you feel some type of way.

For Tank, the American Bulldog, it's Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey."

Watch as he totally scoffs at Cardi B, but quickly bares his soul when he hears his favorite song.

Video of Tank the American Bully sings to his favorite country tune...Tennessee Whiskey

Sing it, Tank!