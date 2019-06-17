Watch Your Favorite Hoedown Artist Play 'Would You Rather'

Saturday night's Hoedown 2019 was one for the ages.

Not only were audience members treated to a once-in-a-lifetime, surprise performance by Garth Brooks, but they enjoyed performances by Brantley Gilbert, Joe Nichols, Logan Mize, Dylan Schneider and more!

99.5 WYCD's Rachael Hunter, Sarah Thomas, Cadillac Jack and Frank Williams Jr. caught up with a few of your favorite Hoedown artists and played a little game of "Would You Rather." Some of these responses are hilarious!

Logan Mize

Video of Logan Mize WYCD Hoedown Interview

Dylan Schneider

Video of Dylan Schneider WYCD Hoedown Backstage Interview

Haley And Michaels

Video of Haley and Michaels WYCD Hoedown Backstage Interview

Mac Watts

Video of Mac Watts WYCD Hoedown Backstage Interview

Caylee Hammack

Video of Caylee Hammack WYCD Hoedown Backstage Interview

Austin Burke

Video of Austin Burke WYCD Hoedown Backstage Interview

Filmore