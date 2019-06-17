Watch Your Favorite Hoedown Artist Play 'Would You Rather'
Feat. Dylan Schneider, Filmore, Austin Burke and more!
June 17, 2019
Saturday night's Hoedown 2019 was one for the ages.
Not only were audience members treated to a once-in-a-lifetime, surprise performance by Garth Brooks, but they enjoyed performances by Brantley Gilbert, Joe Nichols, Logan Mize, Dylan Schneider and more!
99.5 WYCD's Rachael Hunter, Sarah Thomas, Cadillac Jack and Frank Williams Jr. caught up with a few of your favorite Hoedown artists and played a little game of "Would You Rather." Some of these responses are hilarious!
Logan Mize
Dylan Schneider
Haley And Michaels
Mac Watts
Caylee Hammack
Austin Burke
Filmore