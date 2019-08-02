VIDEO: Wave Pool Malfunction Creates Massive ‘Tsunami’

(WYCD) -- A malfunctioning wave machine injured 44 people at a water park in China after a massive 'tsunami' wave sent guests and equipment flying, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened Sunday, July 29, at the Shuiyun Water Park in northeast China.

In footage widely aired on Twitter, tourists can be seen swimming and floating in pool rings when, from the far end of the pool, a massive wave rises breaking atop dozens of swimmers and carrying others across the pool.

The photographer and others standing away from the water, behind a barrier, run as the wave approaches.

WATCH: Wave machine malfunctions at water park in northeast China, causing a huge tsunami and injuring 44 people - Xinhua pic.twitter.com/bGlhJdKvnM — BNO News (@BNONews) August 1, 2019

The original footage has been viewed more than 16 million times since it came to light.

A spokesperson for the water park has been reported as stating the freak wave was caused by a “malfunction” in the wave pool’s control room, resulting in waves bigger than designed, the South China Morning Post reported.

Officials said no fewer than 44 people were injured, with three remaining hospitalized with broken bones and serious scrapes.

The notice said the park has closed the pool while officials investigate.