You Can Get Free Frostys For All of 2019 For $2

(99.5 WYCD) -- Gather round, Frosty lovers, because we have got some great news for you: Wendy's is once again offering up their famed chocolate and vanilla soft serve treats on the house to customers for a whole year, for just $2. Yes, that's right, just $2.

Customers who buy the Wendy’s $2 "key tag" from a participating location (the list can be found, here), you will receive a free Junior Frosty Treat with every purchase you make at the fast food chain during 2019. Obviously, you'll need to flash your tag when ordering—so make sure and add that baby to your key ring.

Dave Thomas believed, “These children are not someone else’s responsibility. They are our responsibility.” Help us realize Dave’s vision that every child has a permanent home and a loving family. Give the gift of family https://t.co/ZVdMCQApE0 #GivingTuesday #NAM2018 pic.twitter.com/5fPi2COqAY — DaveThomasFoundation (@DTFA) November 6, 2018

When you purchase the key tag, not only will you be getting the Frosty discount, you will be helping out a great cause as well. With every key tag that is sold, 85 percent of that $2 will got to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

A nonprofit organization founded by Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas, the organization helps find adoptive homes for children in foster care, Dave Thomas himself was adopted as a child.



To nab the free Frostys in 2019, you'll need to purchase your tag before December 31, 2018. It'll be valid until December 13, 2019. Use it wisely—and often!

Go forth and Frosty, my friends.