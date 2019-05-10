Chill Out: Wendy's 50-Cent Frosty Is Back

(99.5 WYCD) -- Wendy's is pulling out all the stops these days.

The chain announced Thursday (May 9) that the 50 cent Frosty deal has officially returned, the same day they promised Spicy Chicken Nuggets will make a comeback.

While the Frosty size may be smaller than you’d like, at just 50 cents apiece you could buy a few.

Start collecting your quarters. Offer only for a limited time.