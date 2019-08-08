Heat Seekers Rejoice: Wendy's Confirms Spicy Nuggets Will Return On Monday

(WYCD) -- For over two years, Wendy's fans have clamored for a return of spicy chicken nuggets to the restaurant's menu. On Monday, they'll finally get their wish.

The initial release date was set for August 19 but the fast-food chain announced the date change on Thursday in a tweet.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

The push for spicy nuggets' return began almost immediately after the item was removed from the menu. But the campaign really took off in May when musician Chance the Rapper asked Wendy's to bring them back.

Wendy's promised a return of spicy nuggets if Chance the Rapper could get 2 million likes on his Instagram post — a goal that his followers met easily.

Wendy's then announced it would keep up its end of the bargain. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y'all are crazy!" the account tweeted. "That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don't know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!"

The nuggets will be available at all stores across the country, according to the fast-food chain.