Photo: Wendy's

Wendy's Takes Its Frosty To The Next Level, Debuts Frosty Cookie Sundae

May 3, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- With summer just around the corner, Wendy's is taking its frosty game to the next level.

The fast food chain debuted the Frosty Cookie Sundae.

"This isn't a drill," Wendy's wrote on its website.

It's the same frosty customers know and love plus chunks of cookie bites and drizzled Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.

Ghirdelli tweeted about the match made in chocolate heaven.

The Frosty Cookie Sundae is available at participting Wendy's.

Tags: 
wendy's
Frosty Cookie Sundae
Wendy's Frosty Cookie Sundae
Wendy's Frosty