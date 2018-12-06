Don't Take Your Christmas Tree Home Like This

(99.5 WYCD) -- Some people want to have the biggest Christmas tree possible in their homes, but you then need to figure out how to get it back. Police would like to ask that you at least don't try the way one driver did.

Spotted Saturday on a highway in England, a minivan with the evergreen strapped to the roof. It was so large, the tree nearly scraped the roadbed as it hung over the back.

Police officer Jane Bickley, who runs the Plymouth safety camera unit, called the image "shocking," adding, "We all know it's a hectic time of year in the run-up to Christmas… but please consider the suitability of your vehicle if transporting such a large load."