A Photo Of A Shoe Has Officially Baffled The Internet

May 6, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Remember the popular dress color controversy? Well, it's back in the form of a shoe!

Twitter is going crazy trying to figure out what colors they see in this photo. So, tell us what colors you see!

If you see a combination of Pink and white, then you may be considered right brain dominant; If you see grey and green, then it looks like you're more left brain dominant.

Tags: 
Twitter
Shoe Color Controversy
Shoe Color