A Photo Of A Shoe Has Officially Baffled The Internet

(99.5 WYCD) -- Remember the popular dress color controversy? Well, it's back in the form of a shoe!

Twitter is going crazy trying to figure out what colors they see in this photo. So, tell us what colors you see!

WHAT COLOR DO YOU SEE? -- Apparently, If the right-half of your brain is dominant, you will see a combination of pink and white, and if your left half is dominant, you will see it in grey and green color. Tell us what you see! pic.twitter.com/Ey3BlP85fX — CNYCentral (@CNYcentral) May 3, 2019

If you see a combination of Pink and white, then you may be considered right brain dominant; If you see grey and green, then it looks like you're more left brain dominant.