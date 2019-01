Some people take their cars very seriously. Saving up forever to buy it. Washing and waxing or working and rebuilding one. some People name their Cars, Other people think a car is just a mode of transportation. A way to get from point A to point B.

What was your first car? Is it a fond memory?

What is the best car you ever owned?

If you could only drive one car for the rest of your life, what would it be?