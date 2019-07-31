What’s New On Netflix And What’s Leaving In August 2019

(WYCD) -- Netflix is offering a cornucopia of new streaming options for subscribers to enjoy in the comfort of their homes or on their mobile device of choice this August. From original shows to top-notch films, Netflix has a massive number of compelling offerings lined up.

Several popular house-produced projects debut this month, including The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, season 3 of GLOW, and season 3 of Dear White People, as well as the fourth volume of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

The streaming giant also has a wealth of entertaining films and series not produced in-house on tap this month, including the first five films in the Rocky franchise, classic comedy Groundhog Day, and season 6 of The 100.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something's Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie

Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)

Dear White People Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Derry Girls Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Otherhood (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)

No Good Nick Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalo: Why Would You Do That

Aug. 8

Dollar (Netflix Original)

Jane the Virgin Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director (Netflix Original)

Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)

Aug. 9

Cable Girls Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Family (Netflix Original)

Glow Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The InBESTigators (Netflix Original)

iZombie Season 5

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Original)

Sintonia (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Original)

Tiny House Nation Volume 1

Aug. 13

Knightfall Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)

Aug. 14

The 100 Season 6

Aug. 15

Cannon Busters (Netflix Original)

Aug. 16

45 rpm (Netflix Original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Better Than Us (Netflix Original)

Diagnosis (Netflix Original)

Frontera verde (Netflix Original)

Invader ZIm: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Original)

The Little Switzerland (Netflix Original)

Mindhunter Season 2 (Netflix Original)

QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Selfless

Sextuplets (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Original)

Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 17

The Punisher (2004)

Aug. 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

American Factory (Netflix Original)

Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)

Aug. 22

Love Alarm (Netflix Original)

Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)

Hero Mask Part II (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)

Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love (Netflix Original)

Kardec (Netflix Original)

Workin' Moms Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 30

The A List (Netflix Original)

Carole & Tuesday (Netflix Original)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)

Droppin' Cash Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Grande Classe (Netflix Original)

Locked Up Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 - Netflix Original

Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Original)

Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)

Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei Season 1

Coming in August:

Sacred Games Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in August:

Behind the Scenes: Stranger Things

I'm Obsessed with This - Lindsey Weber and Jean Bentley

Prism: Tales of Your City

Video of New on Netflix US (feat. Marlon Wayans) | August | Netflix

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington Seasons 1-5

Death in Paradise Seasons 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel Season 1

Zombieland

Aug. 2

The Founder

Aug. 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV

Aug. 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 14

The Royals Season 1

Aug. 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly Season 1

Aug. 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Aug. 20

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Aug. 21

Beautiful Creatures

Aug. 28

Wind River

Aug. 30

Burnt

Aug. 31

Straw Dogs