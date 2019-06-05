Where To Find Free And Discounted Doughnuts For National Doughnut Day 2019

June 5, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- If you love doughnuts, then Friday, June 7, is an important holiday for you. 

It’s National Doughnut Day and there are several places you can celebrate with free doughnuts. 

Unlike other food holidays, National Doughnut Day has a history. It was started by the Salvation Army when volunteers passed out doughnuts and coffee to soldiers in France during World War 1.

Here’s where to nab free doughnuts on Friday:

Dunkin’: Plain and simple: Get a free Dunkin’ donut when you purchase a beverage.

Krispy Kreme: No, it’s not too good to be true. Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut to anyone who comes in to their stores on June 7, no purchase necessary. Even better, you can take your pick from the entire menu!

Walmart: Walmart stores will be offering free doughnut and coffee samples at participating locations. Enter your zip code on their website to see which stores are participating.

