Tequila! Deals Are Pouring In For This National Holiday Tuesday

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Tuesday may seem like a mini-Cinco de Mayo celebration

Along with it being Taco Tuesday, July 24 is National Tequila Day and restaurants across the country are pouring deals for the made-up holiday.

Cue the music!

Video of Tequila - The Champs

Participation and offers vary by location. So check with your closest location before heading out.

Abuelo’s: Premium margaritas are $6.95 Tuesday. There also will be a social media contest Tuesday through Thursday on Facebook and Instagram.

Applebee's: Specials vary by location and region.

Bahama Breeze: It's a four-day fiesta. Through Thursday, get the Classic Margarita for $5 all day at participating locations.

$5 margs x 4 days = the only way to celebrate National Tequila Day.https://t.co/4hGvkgbx7u

Offer available at participating locations. Offer not valid after 9PM in OH & VA. pic.twitter.com/JzWgk858u0 — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) July 23, 2018

bd’s Mongolian Grill: Through Sept. 15, Sauza Tequila Margaritas are $5 all day, every day.

Chili's: Instead of just one $5 margarita, the chain will have three $5 margarita options Tuesday.

Hooters: The chain has extended its $5 Watermelon Margarita in select locations for a limited time.

On The Border: Through Tuesday, get $2 Classic 'Ritas and tequila shot specials start at $3. On Tuesday, there will also be taco specials starting at $2.

Twin Peaks Restaurants: All day Tuesday, Cuervo Silver or Dulce Vida Flavored Tequilas are $2.99 or Patron Silver, Don Julio Silver or Herradura Silver are $4.99 at participating locations.

More deals: Get additional drink deals during restaurant happy hours. Plus, locally owned restaurants and bars also will have National Tequila Day specials. One of the easiest ways to find specials is by checking social media accounts.