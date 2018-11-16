Where To Get The Best Deals (And Free Food!) On National Fast Food Day

(99.5 WYCD) -- Yes people, today (Nov. 16) is National Fast Food Day, and to celebrate there are plenty of your favorite fast food spots offering free food.

So if you go get fast food today, ask them if they're doing a special deal. And when the person behind the counter inevitably gives you a confused, blank stare, quickly download their app to get more information

Participation may vary by location, so consider calling ahead.

Arby’s: PRINTABLE: Free Small Fries and Small Drink with purchase of Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich.

Burger King: App-only deals available through Nov. 18 include: Buy one get one free Whopper; $5 Whopper Meal (Whopper, small fries, small drink); $5 Crispy Chicken Meal (Crispy Chicken Sandwich, small fries, small drink); $5 Whopper Jr Meal for two (two each: Whopper Jr, small fries, small drink); $4.99 for 2 Original Chicken Sandwiches and 2 small fries; $3.99 for 2 Whopper Jrs and 2 small fries; $3 Double Cheeseburger Meal (Double Cheeseburger, small fries, small drink).

Chick-Fil-A: You don't even have to leave your house for this one! In participating cities, you'll get a free Chick-fil-A Chicken sandwich when you place an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusively available through DoorDash's app and website with a $5 minimum order and the promo code: CFADELIVERY. The offer begins after 10:30 a.m., and runs until Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Dairy Queen: DQ recently announced a new "Hungry Up" deal. You can choose from a 3, 4, or 5 piece chicken strip meal, starting at just $4. The meal comes with fries and a mini Blizzard, too!

Dunkin': At participating locations, guests can get a free sample of Dunkin's Caramel Iced Latte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, on Saturday, 11/17, Dunkin' will be handing out free samples of its White Chocolate Iced Latte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hardee's: The day of, post a selfie with some of Hardee's hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, with the hashtag #CauseItTastesBetter, and you might win a gift card! Throughout the day, Hardee's will be rewarding select fans who shared their chicken selfies with a $25 gift card. You may even be featured on the chain's social media accounts. One lucky Hardee's fan will also receive a $500 gift card.

Jack in the Box: Sign up for rewards and text JACKBOX to 43972 for a coupon that gets you a free burger. Plus, use this printable coupon to get 2-for-$4 croissants.

McDonald’s: Get the new limited-time $6 Classic Meal Deal. Includes your choice of one select entree, plus any size soft drink or sweet tea, small fries, and you choice of an apple pie or seasonal pie. Entrees available as part of the deal include a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish.

Pizza Hut: Buy two items and get them for $5 each. Choose from Medium 1-topping pizza; 8 breaded bone-out wings; Tuscani pasta; Stuffed Garlic Knots; Double order of breadsticks; Cinnabon Mini Rolls; Ultimate Hershey’s chocolate chip cookie.

Sonic: Through the end of the year, get a Quarter-Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger with tots for $2.99.

Wendy’s: Various Buy-1 Get-1 Offers in the Wendy’s App, valid through Nov. 18.

White Castle: Get six Bacon Cheese Sliders for $6.99. Choose from American, Jalapeno or Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Expires Nov. 30.