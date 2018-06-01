Where To Get Free Donuts For National Doughnut Day

June 1st is National Donut Day, which means tomorrow there are lots of freebies and deals on the tasty pastries. The holiday goes back to 1938, when it was established to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the sweets to soldiers during World War I. And here’s where you can find the doughy deals for National Doughnut Day this year:

Dunkin' Donuts - Score a free classic doughnut when you buy any beverage Friday, while supplies last.

Edible Arrangements: They have new Edible Donuts made with granny smith apples, chocolate and a variety of toppings. On Friday, get a free “doughnut” and from June 2-6 any size or combo is buy-one-get-one free.

Krispy Kreme - Get a free doughnut Friday, no purchase necessary.

Papa John's: Get a free order of their warm donut holes Friday with any online purchase. Starting June 2, use promo code DONUT for a free order with any purchase of two pizzas.

Tim Hortons: Only five U.S. locations will have “Gold Timbits” and the first guest to ask for them after 6 a.m. Friday at the select locations will get the edible 24k gold-covered Timbits for free and win free doughnuts for a year. It’s a hunt to find the locations but company officials say they’re in the Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and Buffalo, N.Y.

Walmart - Come by Friday for a free glazed doughnut