Nickelodeon launches streaming service filled with ’90s shows

(99.5 WYCD) - Be prepared to relive some of the best cartoons from the ’90s.

Nickelodeon is launching a dedicated online streaming channel for some of its classic shows on AT&T’s VRV subscription service: NickSplat, as the channel is being called, will carry close to 30 shows, including The Wild Thornberrys, Rocko’s Modern Life, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, CatDog, AAAHH!!! Real Monsters and others.

The best part? It only costs six bucks a month!

However, it doesn’t have everything, and most of the titles only include a season or two each, but the channel plans to expand upon that, adding more and more episodes and series as the nostalgia grows stronger and stronger.

Here’s the full list (so far):

AAAHH!!! Real Monsters: Seasons 1 and 2

All That: Season 2

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Seasons 1 and 2

CatDog: Season 1

ChalkZone: Seasons 1 and 2

Clarissa Explains It All: Season 1

Double Dare 2000: Season 1

Doug: Seasons 1 and 2

Guts: Season 1

Hey Dude: Season 1

KABLAM!: Season 1

Kenan & Kel: Season 1

Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016)

Nick Arcade: Season 1

Rocko’s Modern Life: Seasons 1 and 2

Salute Your Shorts: Season 1

The Amanda Show: Season 1

The Angry Beavers: Season 1

The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo: Seasons 1 and 2

The Wild Thornberrys: Season 1