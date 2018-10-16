Where to Watch All Your Favorite Christmas Movies on TV This Holiday Season

‘Tis the season to relax and watch holiday movies with the entire family. Whether it be Christmas classics like Home Alone or heartfelt Hallmark films like Christmas Everlasting, PEOPLE has graciously created a list (and checked it twice!) of all of the holiday movies set to play on the small screen.

Hallmark

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Christmas Joy

Road to Christmas

Christmas in Love

Christmas at Graceland

Mingle All the Way

Christmas at the Palace

Christmas at Grand Valley

Pride, Prejudiceand Mistletoe

Christmas Everlasting

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

A Majestic Christmas

A Homegrown Christmas

Christmas Wonderland

A Gingerbread Romance

Entertaining Christmas

Christmas Copy

Christmas Made to Order

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Focus on Love

A Soldier’s Christmas

A Godwink Christmas

Return to Christmas Creek

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Hope at Christmas

Welcome to Christmas

Northern Lights of Christmas

Memories of Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Time for Me to Come Home

Reunited at Christmas

Small Town Christmas

Christmas Bells Are Ringing

Freeform

The Truth About Christmas

Life Size 2

No Sleep Till Christmas

Pop Up Santa

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

Freeform will be releasing premiere dates and the rest of their movie lineup in November.

AMC

AMC will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 26 with over 600 hours of films and specials.

Elf

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

The Santa Clause 2

Jingle All the Way

Prancer

Gremlins

Ernest Saves Christmas

All I Want For Christmas

Christmas in Connecticut

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story 2

Dennis the Menace Christmas

The Nativity Story

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

To Grandmother’sHouse We Go

White Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Sons of Mistletoe

A Holiday to Remember

Nothing Like the Holidays

One Magic Christmas

The Christmas Star

Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue

Happy Feet

Happy Feet 2

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Miracle

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Joyful Noise

Last Holiday

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You

The Year Without a Santa Claus

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Jack Frost

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular

Merry Madagascar

Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

The First Christmas Snow

The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold

Life and Adventures of Santa Claus

The Little Drummer Boy: Book II

Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

Pinocchio’s Christmas

The Nuttiest Nutcracker

Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night

Hulu

Now streaming on the Hulu.

12 Dates Of Christmas

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dog for Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Puppy For Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Belle

Christmas Cupid

Christmas With the Andersons

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Dreamworks Home: For the Holidays

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Happy Christmas

Holly’s Holiday

Married By Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Santa Hunters

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snowglobe

The Cath in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

The Christmas Calendar

The March Sisters at Christmas

The Mistle-Tones

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tiny Christmas

Disney Channel & Disney Junior

“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special” – Dec. 1, 8 a.m.

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” – Dec. 1, 9 a.m.

“25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party” – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” – Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m.

“Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas” – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

“The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special”

“Nancy and the Nice List” – December

Lifetime

My Christmas Inn – Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Arrangement – Nov. 21, 10 p.m.

‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion – Nov. 22, 10 p.m.

The Christmas Contract – Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas – Nov. 23, 8 p.m.

Every Other Holiday – Nov. 23, 10 p.m.

Every Day is Christmas – Nov. 24, 8 p.m.

Christmas Harmony – Nov. 24, 10 p.m.

Jingle Bells – Nov. 25, 8 p.m.

Christmas Perfection – Nov. 25, 10 p.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas – Nov. 30, 8 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Love for Christmas – Dec. 1, 10 p.m.

The Christmas Pact – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

A Star for Christmas – Dec. 2, 10 p.m.

Christmas Lost and Found – Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

Santa’s Boots – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Christmas Around the Corner – Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

Christmas Pen Pals – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

Hometown Christmas – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Kiss – Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

A Golden Christmas – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

Turner Classic Movies

Beyond Tomorrow – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 1, 9:45 p.m.

It Happened on Fifth Avenue – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

O. Henry’s Full House – Dec. 2, 10:15 p.m.

Holiday Inn – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner – Dec. 8, 10 p.m.

The Shop Around the Corner – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Holiday Affair – 10 p.m.

Trail of Robin Hood – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

3 Godfathers – Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m.

Star in the Night – Dec. 15, 11:30 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

Little Women – Dec. 16, 10 p.m.

Lady on a Train – Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

Lady in the Lake – Dec. 17, 10 p.m.

Fitzwilly – Dec. 17, 12 a.m.

Crooks Anonymous – Dec. 17, 2 a.m.

Cover-Up – Dec. 17, 3:45 a.m.

Backfire – Dec. 17, 5:15 a.m.

Remember the Night – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

Christmas in Connecticut – Dec. 22, 10 p.m.

The Holly and the Ivy – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Carol – Dec. 23, 10 p.m.

The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Carol – Dec. 24, 10 p.m.

In the Good Old Summertime – Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.

Desk Set – Dec. 24, 3:45 a.m.

Some Like it Hot – Dec. 25, 8 p.m.

Monkey Business – Dec. 25, 10:15 p.m.

Lover Come Back – Dec. 25, 12:15 a.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes To Town – Dec. 25, 2:15 a.m.

Never Give a Sucker an Even Break – Dec. 25, 4:30 a.m.

That’s Entertainment I – Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

That’s Entertainment II – Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m.

That’s Entertainment III – Dec. 31, 12:45 a.m.

That’s Dancing – Dec. 31, 3 a.m.

It’s Showtime – Dec. 31, 5 p.m.

TBS

A Christmas Story – Dec. 24 (24-hour marathon)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf – Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m.

Fred Claus – Dec. 2, 2 p.m. / Dec. 8, 10 a.m.

Love Actually – Nov. 23, 8 p.m. / Dec. 1, 5 p.m. / Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m. / Dec. 9 5 p.m. / Dec. 21, 8 p.m. / Dec. 22, 10 a.m.

Wizard of Oz – Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. / Nov. 23, 5:45 p.m.

STARZ

Arthur Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In NY

Home For The Holidays

NicholasNickelby

Scrooged

Silent Night

Trapped In Paradise

STARZ app

Now streaming on the STARZ app.

Arthur Christmas

Caillou’s Holiday Movie

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas

Maisy: Christmas and Other Stories

Saving Santa

Scrooged

Snowtime!

Sonic Christmas Blast

Trapped in Paradise

UPtv

The Christmas Switch – Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

My Santa – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.

Chandler Christmas Getaway – Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

A Husband for Christmas – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.

Christmas on the Coast – Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

A Christmas Cruise – Nov. 18, 9 p.m.

Christmas Catch – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

A Christmas in Vermont – Dec. 2, 9 p.m.

Christmas with a Prince – Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

A Fairytale Christmas – Dec. 9, 9 p.m.

Christmas on Holly Lane – Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Hometown Holiday – Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

Netflix

Now streaming on Netflix.

48 Christmas Wishes

A Christmas Price: The Royal Wedding

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Star

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Holiday Engagement

Abominable Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Believe

Christmas Cracker

Christmas Crush

Christmas Inheritance

Christmas Ranch

Christmas in the Smokies

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Get Santa

Heart of the Country

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Love Actually

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Merry Kissmas

Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed In at the House of Mouse

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

Miss Me This Christmas

Petterson and Findus 2

Santa Buddies

Santa Claws

Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The Christmas Candle

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Project

The Koala Brothers: Outback Christmas

The Magic Snowflake

The Nutcracker

The Spirit of Christmas

White Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Discover Family

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

Nickelodeon

Albert

Santa Hunters

Tiny Christmas

Univision Networks

48 Christmas Wishes

The Ten Commandments

The Flight Before Christmas

La Virgen de Guadalupe