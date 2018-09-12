You can now get a meatless slider from White Castle

(99.5 WYCD) - White Castle has rolled out their new Impossible Slider at all locations nationwide for $1.99.

The slider features the plant-based meatless burger from Impossible Foods.

The Impossible Slider is topped with smoked cheddar cheese, pickles and onions.

The reviews are in! The #ImpossibleSlider is now available at all Castle locations. pic.twitter.com/bbDXScxqG4 — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) September 12, 2018

To find a White Castle location near you, click here.