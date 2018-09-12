Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

You can now get a meatless slider from White Castle

September 12, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) - White Castle has rolled out their new Impossible Slider at all locations nationwide for $1.99.

The slider features the plant-based meatless burger from Impossible Foods. 

The Impossible Slider is topped with smoked cheddar cheese, pickles and onions.

To find a White Castle location near you, click here.

Tags: 
White Castle
Impossible Burger