White Castle Giving Away 1 Million Free Sliders In Honor Of 'Harold And Kumar' Anniversary

(WYCD) -- It’s all fun and games until someone gets the munchies. Good news for all those with the munchies, though! For the 15th anniversary of Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, the fast food chain is teaming up with Uber Eats to make getting your hands on the famous mini-sliders a heck of a lot easier.

In celebration of the 2004 comedy and White Castle joining Uber Eats, you can enjoy 10 FREE (yes, FREE!) mini sliders through August 31, or until 1 million sliders have been gifted away. Getting your hands on the burgers couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is select the “Sack of 10 Original Sliders” on Uber Eats’ White Castle menu and enter code “1MILLIONSLIDERS” at checkout.

