Bar Introduces White Claw Claw Machine [VIDEO]

We truly live in wonderful times.

July 17, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(WYCD) -- Do you remember those crane games that you used to love as a kid? You know, the ones with the claw that would drop down and grab a stuffed animal and other toys? 

Now imagine, you're 21 years old and that same machine was filled with alcohol instead of toys. Well, guess what, those dreams are becoming a reality!

El Hefe, a bar in Arizona, has introduced an awesome claw machine filled up with America’s new favorite alcoholic beverage, White Claw! 

The same rules are applied, put some money in the machine and attempt to grab a can of hard seltzer. And if you’re thinking it would be impossible to snag a can, think again. This video from Busted Coverage shows someone that snagged two at once.

