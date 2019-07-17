Bar Introduces White Claw Claw Machine [VIDEO]
We truly live in wonderful times.
(WYCD) -- Do you remember those crane games that you used to love as a kid? You know, the ones with the claw that would drop down and grab a stuffed animal and other toys?
Now imagine, you're 21 years old and that same machine was filled with alcohol instead of toys. Well, guess what, those dreams are becoming a reality!
El Hefe, a bar in Arizona, has introduced an awesome claw machine filled up with America’s new favorite alcoholic beverage, White Claw!
THE CLAWWW! Sip on @whiteclaw at El Hefe Scottsdale! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ElHefe #WhiteClaw #OldTownScottsdale
Tag someone who would spend ALL their money (@elhefescottsdale @seanthedon)
The same rules are applied, put some money in the machine and attempt to grab a can of hard seltzer. And if you’re thinking it would be impossible to snag a can, think again. This video from Busted Coverage shows someone that snagged two at once.
Arizona bar El Hefe debuts its White Claw claw game & it's a beautiful content creating machine https://t.co/UL3Xn48Dqf pic.twitter.com/lvdCQdJScC— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) July 15, 2019